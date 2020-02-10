16,030 Shares in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 12.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 598.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 91,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 16.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $491,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,290 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

HLI opened at $56.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $59.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $333.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

