Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 758.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 705,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 623,700 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,184,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,137,000 after acquiring an additional 583,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,106,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,612,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at $20,371,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,029,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,482,000 after acquiring an additional 376,343 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TAP. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $57.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

