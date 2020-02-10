Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $776,000 Investment in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,056 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 34.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 40,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 183.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after buying an additional 2,129,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 18.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after buying an additional 365,671 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 15.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $38,130.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 376,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Blima Tuller sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $93,640.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,607.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $1,861,709. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

RUBI stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $537.61 million, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.62.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RUBI shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens started coverage on The Rubicon Project in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

