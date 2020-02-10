132,194 Shares in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 132,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Conduent by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Conduent by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Conduent by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conduent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

CNDT opened at $4.74 on Monday. Conduent Inc has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

