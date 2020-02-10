Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,333,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,552 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 1.4% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. American International Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Philip Morris International worth $368,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $87.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

