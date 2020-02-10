Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Trimmed by American Asset Management Inc.

American Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,363 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.1% of American Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 32,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 21,555 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 50,582 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $183.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,396.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $104.26 and a 1 year high of $185.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

