Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Hersha Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HT. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 890.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 248,263 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,364,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 152,705 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HT shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Hasu P. Shah purchased 3,500 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 15,646 shares of company stock worth $212,059. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HT stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $541.32 million, a PE ratio of -22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

