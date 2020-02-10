Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Stake in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.06% of Uniti Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Uniti Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

UNIT stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. Uniti Group Inc has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $263.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.14 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. Analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

