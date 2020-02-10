American International Group Inc. Has $30.73 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $30,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fiserv by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 194,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,499,000 after buying an additional 48,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,038,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,131,000 after buying an additional 32,763 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $121.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

