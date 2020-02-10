AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 339 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AT&T by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,231 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in AT&T by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,433 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in AT&T by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,159 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in AT&T by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,459,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,601,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,813,000 after buying an additional 931,469 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $38.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

