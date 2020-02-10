ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $128.10 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,397 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 5.8% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $128,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 147,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 83,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

NYSE COF opened at $101.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.24. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $700,815.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,268,966.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $7,863,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,908 shares of company stock worth $22,176,673 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.