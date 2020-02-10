ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Grows Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133,042 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,395 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 4.5% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.10% of QUALCOMM worth $99,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,711,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $415,652,000 after purchasing an additional 113,056 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $247,062,000 after purchasing an additional 45,360 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,807,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $247,735,000 after purchasing an additional 50,485 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,190,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $167,093,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $160,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,074 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,045 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,622,253.10. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $87.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.92.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

