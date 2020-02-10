ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 207,538 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 3.1% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $67,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 96,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $1,477,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $155.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.20.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

