ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $64.71 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.9% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $64,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $212.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.77 and a 200-day moving average of $195.60. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $159.28 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $601.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.29.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,265 shares of company stock valued at $16,640,759. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.