ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $57.61 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 421,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,275 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.6% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $57,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $145.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.21 and its 200 day moving average is $135.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.88 and a 1 year high of $145.72.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

