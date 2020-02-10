435,653 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 435,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,000. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.4% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $121.48 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $123.14. The stock has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.66.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

