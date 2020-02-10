ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Purchases New Stake in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,150,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,875,000. Capri accounts for 2.0% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Capri by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $30.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

