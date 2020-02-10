ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lowered its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 437,952 shares during the period. Tiffany & Co. accounts for 1.5% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.21% of Tiffany & Co. worth $33,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIF. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 63.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,806,000 after acquiring an additional 391,394 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 3,392.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 293,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,209,000 after acquiring an additional 284,968 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,749,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,954,000. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,309,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TIF opened at $134.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.56. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $134.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

TIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. HSBC downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

