ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lowered its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 437,952 shares during the period. Tiffany & Co. accounts for 1.5% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.21% of Tiffany & Co. worth $33,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIF. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 63.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,806,000 after acquiring an additional 391,394 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 3,392.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 293,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,209,000 after acquiring an additional 284,968 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,749,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,954,000. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,309,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TIF opened at $134.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.56. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $134.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

TIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. HSBC downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

American International Group Inc. Has $30.73 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc
American International Group Inc. Has $30.73 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc
AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 339 Shares of AT&T Inc.
AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 339 Shares of AT&T Inc.
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $128.10 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp.
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $128.10 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp.
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Grows Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc.
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Grows Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc.
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co.
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co.
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $64.71 Million Position in Facebook, Inc.
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $64.71 Million Position in Facebook, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report