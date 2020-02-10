Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Position Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,201 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tennant were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Tennant by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 161,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth $6,219,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tennant during the third quarter worth $404,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tennant during the third quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Tennant during the third quarter worth $12,588,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tennant alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Tennant in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Tennant in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other news, SVP David W. Huml sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $40,004.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,213.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $955,262.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at $12,496,435.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,366 shares of company stock worth $2,162,633. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $79.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average is $73.72. Tennant has a 52-week low of $56.76 and a 52-week high of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.