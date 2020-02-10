Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Holdings Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,302 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Viad were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VVI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

NYSE VVI opened at $64.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.05. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $52.67 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Viad had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.58 per share, with a total value of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,093.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

