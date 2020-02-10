GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GPRK. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GeoPark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Itau Unibanco assumed coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.
NYSE GPRK opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62.
About GeoPark
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.
