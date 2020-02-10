GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GPRK. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GeoPark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Itau Unibanco assumed coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE GPRK opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 10.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 77.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 92.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 426,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after buying an additional 205,452 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

