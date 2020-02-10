ValuEngine Upgrades Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MBRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moleculin Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moleculin Biotech has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.50.

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,680,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

