ValuEngine Lowers Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HLIT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Shares of HLIT opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.17 million, a P/E ratio of -84.75, a P/E/G ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $8.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 28,061 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $228,697.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,771.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 295,561 shares of company stock worth $2,418,947. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Harmonic by 7.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Read More: Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.