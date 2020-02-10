Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a hold rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Sunday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of -0.20. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,254,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

