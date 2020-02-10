ValuEngine Lowers Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marine Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $502.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.59. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 35.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marine Products will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 57.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the first quarter worth about $884,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 46,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

