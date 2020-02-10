Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTLS. TheStreet lowered shares of Materialise from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Materialise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

MTLS opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $996.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,813.81 and a beta of 0.36. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Materialise by 5,525.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Materialise by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Materialise by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Materialise by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,834,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

