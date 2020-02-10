Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTLS. TheStreet lowered shares of Materialise from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Materialise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.
MTLS opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $996.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,813.81 and a beta of 0.36. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
About Materialise
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
