Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livongo Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVGO opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34. Livongo Health has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $45.68.

In other news, Director Christopher Bischoff purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Livongo Health during the 4th quarter worth about $104,362,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Livongo Health by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 734,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 372,449 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,955,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,624,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Livongo Health by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 47,971 shares in the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

