Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimball International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $656.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kimball International has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

