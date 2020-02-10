Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimball International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.
NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $656.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kimball International has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $22.40.
Kimball International Company Profile
Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.
