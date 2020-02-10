Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KALA stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Featured Article: Depreciation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.