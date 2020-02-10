Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

KALA stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Featured Article: Depreciation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

American International Group Inc. Has $30.73 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc
American International Group Inc. Has $30.73 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc
AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 339 Shares of AT&T Inc.
AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 339 Shares of AT&T Inc.
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $128.10 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp.
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $128.10 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp.
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Grows Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc.
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Grows Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc.
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co.
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co.
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $64.71 Million Position in Facebook, Inc.
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $64.71 Million Position in Facebook, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report