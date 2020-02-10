Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.85) Per Share

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.85) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.70). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APTO. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $545.71 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.94. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 7.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 680,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 92,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,609,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 127,836 shares in the last quarter. 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Earnings History and Estimates for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Tiffany & Co.
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Tiffany & Co.
Tennant Position Cut by Arizona State Retirement System
Tennant Position Cut by Arizona State Retirement System
Viad Corp Holdings Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System
Viad Corp Holdings Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System
GeoPark Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
GeoPark Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
ValuEngine Upgrades Moleculin Biotech to Buy
ValuEngine Upgrades Moleculin Biotech to Buy
ValuEngine Lowers Harmonic to Sell
ValuEngine Lowers Harmonic to Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report