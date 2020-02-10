Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.85) Per Share

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.85) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.70). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APTO. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $545.71 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.94. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 7.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 680,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 92,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,609,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 127,836 shares in the last quarter. 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

