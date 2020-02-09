Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Purchased by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $32,477,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3,062.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,290 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 843,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 102,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,702,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,415,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98.

OII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.