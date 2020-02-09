CoreCommodity Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

CoreCommodity Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,014 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

SLB opened at $34.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

