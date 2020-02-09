CoreCommodity Management LLC Makes New $704,000 Investment in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 68.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Shares of BHGE stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

