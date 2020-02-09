CoreCommodity Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 132.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 728,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $28.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eni SpA has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $36.34.

E has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

