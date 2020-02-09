CoreCommodity Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,489 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 103.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 446.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.87.

Shares of CF stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

