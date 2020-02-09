CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Consol Energy worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Consol Energy alerts:

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $251.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Consol Energy Inc has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $38.74.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Consol Energy from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consol Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

In related news, Director John T. Mills purchased 4,000 shares of Consol Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.