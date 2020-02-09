CoreCommodity Management LLC Buys 252 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HP. FMR LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 5.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 155.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,737,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,295,007.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $348,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,743.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.95.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.67. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.62.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.29%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

