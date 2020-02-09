Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stake Boosted by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,157,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CLB opened at $34.66 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.55.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price target for the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.51.

In other news, COO Lawrence Bruno acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,733.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

