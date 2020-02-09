GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Purchased by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 439.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 396,127 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 51,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GeoPark stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. GeoPark Ltd has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.56.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. GeoPark had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPRK. Zacks Investment Research cut GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Itau Unibanco began coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK).

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.