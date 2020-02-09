CoreCommodity Management LLC Acquires 601 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNOM. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2,142.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 422,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 403,941 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $36.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNOM. KeyCorp began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

