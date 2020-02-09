Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Purchased by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPRE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,458,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

GPRE opened at $12.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Green Plains Inc has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other Green Plains news, Director Wayne Hoovestol sold 80,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,152,063.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 128,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $1,948,169.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,121,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,353,181.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,865 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,458. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

