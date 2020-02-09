CoreCommodity Management LLC Buys 3,443 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,797 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 96.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 179.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 162.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

