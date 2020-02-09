Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases Shares of 22,221 Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,341,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,391 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 260.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,228,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,227,000 after purchasing an additional 887,490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $41,196,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,577,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 539.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 230,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 194,178 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKI. Compass Point downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Knight Equity downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

NYSE:BKI opened at $68.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.47 and a 200-day moving average of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. Black Knight Inc has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.16 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

