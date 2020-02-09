Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,940 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $42.19 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,015,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $184,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,101 shares of company stock worth $9,039,756 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

