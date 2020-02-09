Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.37 Million Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price target (up from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.56.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $606.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $385.91 and a 12-month high of $609.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $588.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.58.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.28, for a total value of $2,003,683.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,838,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total transaction of $111,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,159 shares of company stock worth $10,149,833 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.