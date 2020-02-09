Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 831 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AON were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AON by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,002,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,427 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 636,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,295,000 after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AON by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 448,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,069,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in AON by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 326,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,278,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.38.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $230.13 on Friday. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $156.09 and a 1-year high of $230.60. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.16.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

