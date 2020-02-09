Cigna Investments Inc. New Raises Holdings in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 55.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Equitable by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 495,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Equitable by 5.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $26.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Axa sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $72,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,174,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $48,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,002,006 shares of company stock worth $3,211,878,966. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

