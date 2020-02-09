Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $93.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.42. The company has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

