Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,926 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,452 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 66.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,378,000 after buying an additional 823,448 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,763,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,263,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 472.1% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 512,634 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,580,000 after buying an additional 650,384 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 52.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,825,947 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,116,000 after buying an additional 625,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average is $54.72. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

