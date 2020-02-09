Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTN opened at $230.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $169.64 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.57.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

